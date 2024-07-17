Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

40 Palestinians killed by 2 Israeli attacks in Gaza

Jul 17, 2024 News

GAZA, July 16 (Xinhua) – At least 40 Palestinians were killed in two attacks by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Hamas-run media office said in a statement.

One attack in the UN-affiliated Al-Razi School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed 23 Palestinians, with 73 others injured, the statement said.

The Israeli airstrike, not preceded by any warning, caused partial destruction of the school, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

The other attack in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip killed 17 Palestinians and injured 26 others, the media office said.

Security sources told Xinhua that the targeted place housed hundreds of displaced families in tents.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Tuesday that based on precise intelligence, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck “terrorists” who were operating in a UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat.

The IAF also struck a company commander in the Islamic Jihad’s Naval Unit in western Khan Younis, it added.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Jul 17, 2024

Attention now shifts to World U20 Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Athletes Malachi Austin, Athaleyah Hinckson, and Tianna Springer are thrilled with their performances at the...
Read More
Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team 

Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon...

Jul 17, 2024

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books and Basketball

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books...

Jul 17, 2024

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor for 2024 edition 

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor...

Jul 17, 2024

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali test-format trophy

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali...

Jul 17, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite inclement weather

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite...

Jul 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]