Saints Hockey Club cart off with a lion’s share at the recently Summer Break Indoor C/ship

– Makaylah Poole, Grant Fernandes among MVP’s

Kaieteur Sports – The local hockey community came alive over the weekend as the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) concluded its Juniors Summer Break Hockey championships. Saints Hockey Club (SHC) dominated the events, claiming championship titles in both the Under-21 and Under-16 categories for Boys and Girls in the Indoor segment on Sunday. The three-day event was nested at the National Gymnasium captivated the near-capacity crowd with exhilarating U16 and U21 matchups. The finals were a perfect culmination of riveting Junior Hockey tournament.

The SHC Sensations reached the Girls’ U16 final after a 2-0 win against Trinidad’s VHC Sticklers. Their opponents, YMCA OFHC Stars, advanced with a win against HHC Junior Jets and a draw against GCC Her-ricanes. The final started with the Her-ricanes gaining early momentum, taking a 1-0 lead. The Sensations soon equalized, making it 1-1. The turning point came when the Sensations were awarded a penalty stroke, which they converted to take a 2-1 lead. The Sensations then dominated, scoring four more goals in quick succession to secure a decisive 6-1 victory and clinch the U16 Girls’ championship.

The SHC Legends secured the Boys’ U16 championship title with a 2-0 victory over GCC Outlaws. The first period ended 0-0 despite several attempts from both sides. Chad DeAbreu from GCC Outlaws broke the deadlock with a well-executed penalty, but the Legends soon equalized with a thunderous penalty shot. The match ended 1-1, leading to a penalty shootout. The Legends emerged victorious, winning 2-0 in the sudden death shootout.

Over in the U21 Girls’ final, GCC Spartans and Saints U21 Ladies battle it out for the top spot. Both teams played impressively, with the first period ending in a stalemate. Despite multiple penalty attempts, neither team could score, as the match ended in a nil-all draw. The Saints eventually won 2-0 in the penalty shootout after some poor shooting by GCC, securing the U21 Girls’ championship.

The all-Saints U21 Boys’ final was a high-octane clash between SHC S’Team and SHC Clovelly. S’Team had reached the final with a commanding 4-2 victory over GCC Pitbulls, while Clovelly had secured their spot with a 2-1 win against YMCA OFHC Top Form. However, in the final, SHC S’Team edged out SHC Clovelly 1-0, thanks to a stellar goal-keeping performance by Darius Alleyne, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Goalkeeper of the Boys’ U21 championship.

Lizzo Bobb of YMCA Old Fort received the MVP award in the Girls’ U16 championship. Mackala Poole of SHC Sensations won the MVP award in the Girls’ U21 championship, while Grant Fernandes of GCC was named the Boys’ U16 tournament MVP.

Meanwhile, in third-place playoff matches, SHC Sigmas defeated YMCA OFHC Stunners 1-0 in the Boys’ U16 category. GCC Her-ricanes triumphed over VHC Sticklers 2-0 in the Girls’ U16 category. In the U21 division, YMCA OFHC Top Form dominated GCC Pitbulls with a 7-0 victory.

The tournament, proudly sponsored by Value4U Incorporation, showcased the incredible talent and passion among young hockey players.