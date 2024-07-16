Latest update July 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

GFF extends condolences to the family of former Golden Jaguars player Carlyle Hunte

Jul 16, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) extends condolences to the family of former Golden Jaguars player Carlyle Hunte, who tragically passed away in a car accident on July 12 along with his grandson Malique Roberts.

Hunte began his football journey in his hometown of Linden, where he emerged as a promising talent. He later captained Milerock Football Club during their national dominance in the 1990s.

Hunte was called up to the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team in 1995, where he played a pivotal role as a centre back until 1996.

Following his playing career, he successfully transitioned into coaching and served as head coach for both Milerock and Winners Connection Football Clubs.

Additionally, he continued to play with the Linden Masters over-50 team, contributing his experience and passion to the local football community.

Hunte will be remembered as a towering figure in the Linden football community.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of grieving, the GFF release stated.

