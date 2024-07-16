Latest update July 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Duo for Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships and Camp

Jul 16, 2024 Sports

Coach Nkosi Beaton (centre) is flanked by Xavio Alexander and Mishka Beharry (right).

Kaieteur Sports – Xavio Alexander and Mishka Beharry are competing in the PANAM Junior Badminton Championships 2024 which is being held in Aguascalientes, Mexico from yesterday 15th to 19th July, 2024. They are accompanied by their coach, Nkosi Beaton.

They were also selected to participate in the PANAM Junior Training Camp also being held in Aguascalientes, Mexico from the 19th-25th July, 2024.

