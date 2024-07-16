Duo for Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships and Camp

Kaieteur Sports – Xavio Alexander and Mishka Beharry are competing in the PANAM Junior Badminton Championships 2024 which is being held in Aguascalientes, Mexico from yesterday 15th to 19th July, 2024. They are accompanied by their coach, Nkosi Beaton.

They were also selected to participate in the PANAM Junior Training Camp also being held in Aguascalientes, Mexico from the 19th-25th July, 2024.