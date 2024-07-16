$447M Essequibo Deeds Registry building needs $67M more for fence, concrete compound

Kaieteur News – With $447 million already spent to construct the four-storey new Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA) building at Suddie, Essequibo in Region Two, the Ministry of Legal Affairs would be spending an additional $67 million to execute several external works at the sub-registry office.

The new set of projects which went out to tender earlier in the year was awarded this month through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) following the competitive bidding process. According to information provided on the NPTAB website, the $67,726,995 contract was awarded to Jaikam Construction & Supplies Inc. Kaieteur News learnt that the $67 million contract entails the casting of compound and construction of drain, fence, concrete culvert and concrete revetment at the new Essequibo Sub Registry.

It was previously reported that in October 2022, the DCRA signed the contact with Jaikam Construction to the tune of $447,862,666, for the construction of a new four-storey building next door to the Supreme Court building at Suddie. The contract duration mentioned at the time was 12 months.

Currently, the DCRA’s work is housed at the Supreme Court Building in Suddie. Upon completion, the four-storey building is set to house the operations of the Deeds and Commercial Registries, and living quarters for staff. It was disclosed by the DCRA that the building will be equipped with an elevator, parking facilities and a storage vault for documents.

In January 2021, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC had announced that the Deeds and Commercial Registry in the Region Two would soon have its own building.

The Deeds and Commercial Registry was established to efficiently and expeditiously administer the laws enacted by Parliament affecting land, whether by way of transport, leases, mortgages or any other alienation thereof. It also deals with laws relating to trademarks, patents and designs, geographical indications, copyrights, trade unions, companies, partnership, business names, powers of attorney, bills of sale contracts, and other deeds.