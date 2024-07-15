Guyana Police Force honours fallen heroes on 185th Anniversary

Kaieteur News – Top Cop, Clifton Hicken told those gathered at the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Police Officers’ Mess Compound, Eve Leary, Georgetown on Sunday that they should, “never forget the courage and dedication of the fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to others.”

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently engaged in a month-long series of events to commemorate its 185th anniversary. On Sunday, officers and other dignitaries gathered at ‘Fallen But Not Forgotten Heroes Monument’ to honour those officers who died in the line of duty. Among the dignitaries were Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally; Guyana Defence Force, Chief Brigadier, Omar Khan; Head of Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, James Singh; Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham; National Security Advisor, Gerald Gouveia; Chairman of GPF’s Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc, Bishop Raphael Massiah; Deputy Commissioner’ Administration’ (ag) Ravindradat Budhram; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Errol Watts; other senior and junior officers and head of departments began with the listing of the ranks, their name, the year of their passing and the manner of their death, then the laying of wreaths.”

In his speech, the Top Cop said that, “Today, as we gather with solemn hearts to honour the memory of our fallen heroes — those brave men and women of the Guyana Police Force who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.”

Hicken continued. “This courage was evident in those who proudly wore the badge of the Guyana Police Force, standing as the guardians of our community against chaos. They showed unwavering dedication, demonstrating courage beyond measure and making the ultimate sacrifice to protect our lives. In addition to honouring our local heroes, I would like to extend sincere appreciation to law enforcement officers across the globe.”

Furthermore, he stated that the brave men and women fearlessly defended their communities and upheld the principles of justice and order, often at significant personal risk and sacrifice.

“Their commitment and courage serve as an inspiration to us all, transcending borders and uniting us in gratitude for their selfless service,” the Top Cop said.

Sunday’s event saw dignitaries, high-ranking officials of the Force, families and colleagues gathered to pay homage to the brave police ranks who lost their lives in the line of duty, paying the ultimate price as they carried out their sworn duty of Service and Protection.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram chaired the proceedings and delivered the opening remarks, during which he expressed deep gratitude to the families of the fallen heroes.

“We stand with you today, and we will always honour the memories of your loved ones and pledge to carry forward your legacy of service and sacrifice,” he posited. His words resonated with the audience, highlighting the profound impact these officers and ranks had on society.

Minister Benn said “it is important to ensure, as a nation, that the hopes, aspirations, and ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes do not go in vain.” The Minister also emphasised the importance of supporting our law enforcement officers across the Joint Services.

The ceremony is not just a simple event; it is a display of commitment to remembering and respecting those ranks that have lost their lives in the line of duty.