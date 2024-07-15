Govt. must be deliberate about investing in Linden and Region 10

Dear Editor

I, like most Guyanese have traversed the length and breadth of this country and it is clear to see that the economic landscape of Guyana is undergoing significant transformations, propelled by investments in infrastructure and various developmental projects.

However, despite these advancements, there remains a critical need for more deliberate, more targeted and impactful investments in the lives of people and in communities such as Linden and by extension Region Ten, which is a microcosm of the bigger need on a national scale.

Linden and Region Ten, this part of Guyana, the most beautiful, is characterized by high levels of economic struggle, unemployment and the significant burden of extremely high cost of living. This township and Region therefore, requires focused interventions that will directly impact the lives and livelihoods of the residents.

The government’s efforts, while noted, must transition from infrastructure-centric projects to sustainable economic empowerment strategies, especially in agriculture and skills training, to foster real relief and long-term prosperity for the people of Linden and Region Ten.

The government’s investment in infrastructure projects such as roads, drains, and recreational facilities like the synthetic track and the rehabilitation of the Mackenzie Sports Club are welcomed initiatives. These projects, albeit too slow in progress, symbolize a commitment to improving the physical infrastructure of the Region. However, the real impact on the daily lives of people; the residents remain minimal.

The government’s continued failure, is in understanding that the tangible benefits of such infrastructure projects will take “time to manifest,” and in the interim, the immediate needs of the people, particularly those in the majority, grappling with high costs of living and unemployment, remain unaddressed and their cries continue to fall on deaf ears.

The recent government outreach led by the Prime Minister, Mark Phillips in Region Two, where over one billion dollars was pledged to boost agriculture, serves as a compelling model for what could and should be replicated in Linden and Region Ten, where he is from.

The government must accept that investment in agriculture can provide immediate and sustainable relief to our people by enhancing food security, creating jobs, and fostering economic self-sufficiency.

By channeling similar investment into backyard gardens, and supporting small and medium-scale farmers in Linden and Region Ten, the government can alleviate the burden and hardships of high cost of living and similarly reduce unemployment.

Agricultural investment in Region Ten will have a multi-faceted impact to the benefit of the people.

Firstly, it will directly reduce food costs by increasing local production. Second, it will create employment opportunities, not only in farming but also in ancillary industries such as food processing, distribution, and retail. Further, it will empower residents by enabling them to become self-sufficient, thereby reducing their dependency on governments seemingly handout food hamper policy and other external aid and fluctuating market prices.

If the government is serious and it is committed to helping the people of Linden and Region Ten, investment in agriculture must be deliberate and intentional. This means creating policies and programmes specifically tailored to the unique needs and challenges of the region. For example, providing subsidies for agricultural inputs (quality seeds, shade house materials, fertilizers, chicks, piglets, sheep, fish, equipment, etc.) offering training and resources for modern farming techniques, and establishing markets for local produce are crucial steps.

Additionally, investment should also focus on improving infrastructure that supports agriculture, such as roads to access farms and markets, irrigation systems, storage and processing facilities, transportation and distribution networks.

We are painfully aware in these parts, that scores of individuals were leased farmlands in the Millie’s Hideout area long before 2015 and more after, with the aim of opening up another agricultural front for the town complimenting the West Watooka farming area; sadly, however to this date, only two or three lease holders have been able to operationalised their lands while others are suffering for lack of personal resources to do so. In fact, most of the lands never benefited from secondary access roads. This needs to change quickly.

Moreover, it is essential to engage local leaders and communities in the planning and implementation of these investments. Understanding the specific needs, strengths, and potential of local farmers and residents, ensures that the investment is not only effective but also sustainable.

It is important to emphasize that community involvement fosters a sense of ownership and accountability, which is vital for the long-term success of any developmental initiative.

The government must accept that investing in agriculture in Linden and Region Ten will have broader socio-economic benefits. As the regions agricultural output increases, it will contribute to the overall economic growth of Guyana.

Additionally, by reducing the economic burden on communities like ours, the government can foster a more “equitable distribution of wealth and opportunities” across the country. This, in turn, will lead to a more cohesive and stable national development.

I call on the government to be deliberate in a meaningful and impactful agricultural investment in region ten similar to that of region two and it will be much more successful. It will serve as a model for other underdeveloped areas in Guyana, demonstrating the effectiveness of targeted, community-driven development strategies.

Immediately, expand the financing facility with the commercial banks to support all forms of agriculture, like was recently negotiated by the government for rice farmers.

I can assure the government that easy access to suitable LOW-COST FINANCING remains the chief impediment to lease holders in Linden and across Region Ten being able to put their passions for the land and the agriculture industry to work. This must change and change quickly.

If done NOW, these moves will energize the dormant potential for transformative change. When targeted investments are aligned with the needs and aspirations of the people, transformation is inevitable.

I without pride, beseech the Government of Guyana to adopt a more holistic and pragmatic approach to development in Linden and Region Ten. While we accept infrastructure projects are important, there is an urgent need for direct investment in sectors that will immediately impact the lives of our residents, particularly agriculture.

Deliberate and intentional investment is what is needed to bring real relief and sustainable empowerment. It will not only alleviate the current economic struggles but also pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable future for all citizens.

Yours respectfully,

Jermaine Figueira MP