Private Sector Commission establishes Illicit Trade Desk

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Saturday said that it has established an Illicit Trade Desk (Desk) to address issues related to unfair trading practices, smuggling, uncustomed goods, and counterfeit products.

The Desk will be housed at the Commission’s headquarters on Waterloo Street, Georgetown.

“It is open to any member of the public, and complaints can be made in person, by telephone, or by sending an email to the Commission. Once complaints are received, the Commission will forward them to the relevant law enforcement agencies for action,” the PSC said.

Illicit trade is a crime that involves counterfeiting, tax evasion, and the smuggling of consumer products. Key items susceptible to illicit trade include highly taxable commodities such as tobacco, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, designer apparel and footwear, and wildlife. The scope of illicit trade is extensive, and products sold illegally or unregulated pose serious health concerns to consumers. Despite these implications, the crime persists, affecting legitimate business operators and impacting the safety and well-being of citizens.

Additionally, the lack of resources for law enforcement agents remains a critical hindrance in accelerating the fight against this crime, as they are faced with solving more high-level crimes.

The Commission said it understands that “addressing this issue requires a collaborative effort between public and private partners and is committed to providing resources to strengthen public and law enforcement agencies to address the scourge”.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Komal Singh, stated, “Illicit trade continues to erode the competitiveness of our local businesses, distributors, and traders. Many of our members are losing market share, which directly impacts their long-term profitability. Employment opportunities, business stability, and economic growth are also at stake. In doing our part, we will continue to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, and the Commission intends to continue raising awareness on this matter via public awareness programmes.”

Persons with information or complaints related to activities they suspect to be illicit trade can contact the Commission via email [email protected] or telephone 225-5347.