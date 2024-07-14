Miner charged with murder of Venezuelan man

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old miner of Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, was remanded to prison on Thursday for murder when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The miner, Williams Andres Ugas Amudarain, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Adrian Williams, also a miner of San Martin, Cuyuni River, and Quartz Stone Landing.

Amudarain was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The matter was adjourned to August 9, 2024.