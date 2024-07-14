Latest update July 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Airport ramp attendant remanded for possession of narcotics

Jul 14, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old Ogle Airport ramp attendant was remanded on Friday to prison for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

52-year-old Mark Ferrell

Mark Ferrell of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him.

On July 10, 2024, Ferrell was caught with 59.5lbs of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty.

Notwithstanding his plea, the Magistrate entered a not guilty plea due to Ferrell’s explanation.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 6.

