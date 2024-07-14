Airport ramp attendant remanded for possession of narcotics

Latest update July 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old Ogle Airport ramp attendant was remanded on Friday to prison for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Mark Ferrell of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him.
On July 10, 2024, Ferrell was caught with 59.5lbs of cannabis.
He pleaded guilty.
Notwithstanding his plea, the Magistrate entered a not guilty plea due to Ferrell’s explanation.
He is scheduled to return to court on August 6.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 14, 2024– track in pristine condition Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club will come alive today, Sunday July 14 with a grand one-day horse race meet. Some 55 horses have confirmed entry...
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – I am not dealing with whether anyone was stopped, questioned or detained by agents of any foreign country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]