Six-year-old shot in head undergoes second surgery

– remains on life support

Kaieteur News – Six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave who was shot in his head on Tuesday at Charles Street, Charlestown remains on life support at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

His mother, Keisha Gustave, told Kaieteur News that the lad underwent a second surgery on Thursday as doctors try their best to stabilise his condition.

The distraught mother told this publication that at the time of the incident, she heard sounds in the community, which she assumed were firecrackers.

The woman was outside at her stall frying chips and chicken for her son when she heard the sounds coming from the bakery and soon realized that they were gunshots. The boy was discovered shot moments later.

“I turned to take out something from the fridge and then I starting hearing him saying mommy, mommy, mommy, so I say mawn, just now you’ll get your thing… but something tell me to turn around and when I turn, there’s when I see he head down with blood all over,” the distraught mother recounted.

Keisha said she learnt that the shots were meant for a man by the name of ‘Crab’. He was standing near the bakery when the suspect arrived on a motorcycle and started firing shots. The woman alleged that ‘Crab’ fired back shots in her direction and believes that it was a bullet from his gun that struck her child.

Jeremiah was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery on his arrival and was placed on a life support machine. His mother said that the doctors have given him 48 hours to show signs of improvement.

Keisha said that she was later told that the “doctors found a lot of tissues.”

“They find a lot of fluid and a portion of blood clot to the side of his head, and water is draining out from his head,” she told Kaieteur News while adding, “Presently, right now, he is still critical. He ain’t catch he self to say he could do anything on his own; he remains unconscious. I am not getting any response from him,”

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the suspect (s).

According to their reports, the incident occurred at around 19:45hrs. At that time, a man who was riding a black motorcycle approached the stall with a gun in his hand. The rider reportedly fired four rounds in the direction of ‘Crab’, a man who was standing next to the mother and her child, police said.

‘Crab’ immediately fled the scene as the gunshots were discharged but the child was struck. He fell on the ground and was subsequently picked up by his mother and rushed to the hospital. Police discovered two 9mm shells at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.