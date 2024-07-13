MMG announces API Integration for digital payments

Kaieteur News – Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), on Friday said, it is set to transform the business landscape with its seamless API integration for digital payments. As businesses increasingly rely on online transactions, MMG’s API offers a secure, fast, and convenient solution for merchants and web developers.

Mark Singh, CEO of MMG, said, “By integrating with MMG, businesses can ensure immediate transaction processing, which improves cash flow and operational efficiency. Additionally, the integration enables a smoother, quicker checkout process, reducing cart abandonment and increasing conversion rates.”

Singh said customers will benefit from broader payment options as they can pay using their mobile wallets, enhancing their convenience and satisfaction.

“MMG’s robust security protocols ensure safe and secure transactions, reducing fraud and building trust between businesses and their customers. By tapping into MMG’s extensive network of users, businesses can open their services to a wider audience, increasing their customer base,” said Singh.

MMG’s API is designed for straightforward implementation, allowing businesses to get up and running with minimal development time. With access to comprehensive documentation, SDKs, and developer resources, the integration process is smooth and efficient. The API also offers customizable payment solutions, enabling businesses to tailor the payment experience to match their needs and customer preferences.

Monitoring and support are available around the clock, ensuring optimal performance and prompt resolution of any issues. Businesses can also leverage MMG’s analytics and reporting tools to gain insights into payment trends, customer behaviour, and transaction history, which can inform strategic business decisions.

MMG said it is the first in Guyana to offer a local payment processor for digital payments.