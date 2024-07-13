Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mix Up A 30th anniversary dominoes to commence tomorrow, Sunday

Jul 13, 2024 Sports

The trophies at stake.

The trophies at stake.

Kaieteur Sports – Mix Up A dominoes team will be hosting their 30th anniversary dominoes competition starting tomorrow, Sunday at Transport Sports Club.

Double six time is 13:00hrs.

For more information teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Football coach, 9-year-old grandson die in horrific highway crash

Jul 13, 2024

Kaieteur News – A former national footballer and football coach and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a horrific Friday afternoon smash-up along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while others...
Read More
Anderson finishes Test career with innings win over West Indies

Anderson finishes Test career with innings win...

Jul 13, 2024

Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse race meet 

Easy Time ready to rumble at Port Mourant Horse...

Jul 13, 2024

Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s 7-0 win against Buxton

Benjamin’s hat-trick instrumental in GDF’s...

Jul 13, 2024

Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament MVP 

Assuria commits another motorbike to tournament...

Jul 13, 2024

GCB sends condolences to family, friends following passing of ex-Guyana player David Stewart 

GCB sends condolences to family, friends...

Jul 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]