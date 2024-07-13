Mix Up A 30th anniversary dominoes to commence tomorrow, Sunday

Latest update July 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Mix Up A dominoes team will be hosting their 30th anniversary dominoes competition starting tomorrow, Sunday at Transport Sports Club.
Double six time is 13:00hrs.
For more information teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672.
Jul 13, 2024Kaieteur News – A former national footballer and football coach and his 9-year-old grandson were killed in a horrific Friday afternoon smash-up along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while others...
