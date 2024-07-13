Anderson finishes Test career with innings win over West Indies

SportsMax – James Anderson took a wicket in his final Test as England beat the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs yesterday.

The seamer was given an emotional guard of honour at the start of the day before getting the opening wicket, but it was Gus Atkinson who capped an impressive debut by taking the final three.

England needed four wickets to win after the West Indies finished day two with 79-6, and Anderson took little time to take his 704th and final wicket in his Test cricket career by bowling out Joshua Da Silva.

Atkinson then took two more in quick succession to keep the pressure on, with only Gudakesh Motie (31) able to reach double figures as West Indies struggled to gain any momentum.

It looked to be written in the stars for Anderson to complete the win as Motie chipped one back defensively, but he dropped it from close range after only reaching out one hand.

With the final ball before what was supposed to be a break, Atkinson got his 12th wicket of the Test, with Ben Duckett catching Jayden Seales at the boundary as the debutant finished with 5-61 to go with his first innings of 7-45.

Data Debrief: A legend bows out

The end of an era is upon us as Anderson bids an emotional farewell. After taking one wicket in the first innings, he followed it up with three more in the second, finishing with 704 in the longest format with 123 of those having come at Lord’s.

But Atkinson has provided hope for the future after a stellar debut which saw him finish on 12-106 over the three days – he is the first England bowler to claim 10+ wickets on debut in a home test since 1946.

He is also just the 19th male player to take a 10-fer on Test match debut, with his figures the fourth-best anyone has managed in their first match.

Scores: England 371 (Crawley 76, Smith 70, Root 68, Pope 57, Brook 50, Seales 4-77) beat West Indies 121 (Atkinson 7-45) and 136 (Atkinson 5-61, Anderson 3-32) by an innings and 114 runs.