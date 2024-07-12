Quarterfinals: Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Dem’ edition continues today

Kaieteur Sports – Today at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara Championship quarterfinal round will take place, following a sell-out crowd on the opening night.

In the first quarterfinal fixture at 20:00hrs, the Pouderoyen Brothers will lock horns with Jetty Gunners, while the second encounter at 21:00hrs will pit ESPN against Team Family. In the third fixture, Showstoppers will lock horns with Westside Ballers from 22:00hrs, while the final fixture of the evening will witness defending champion Ballerz Empire battling Epic Touch Family at 23:00hrs.

Tournament Coordinator Travis ‘Zoti’ Bess said, “Last Friday night turnout was the biggest so far for a first night in the West/East Bank Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ football tournament, and I’m hoping that more fans come out on this Friday night to support their respective teams/villages in the quarterfinals. So far the quality of some teams has improved from last year. For example, the Pouderoyen Brothers beat Up Like-7 by 5-1 score and will be making their first appearance in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which can only boost their confidence going forward.”

He further said, “My expectation going forward is not only to have a large turnout but to also see top-level football from the teams/village that remains in the tournament. We are looking to have the exhibition games start like 7:30 and will be played for 20 minutes (10 minutes a half). Then we will go into the quarterfinal matches, which will be played for 20 minutes and a half (40 minutes) per match. If scores are level, we go to extra time of 5 minutes and a half (10 minutes).”