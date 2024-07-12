Having the AFC leader on Exxon’s payroll is a conflict of interest – Vice President Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is deeply concerned about what he considers to be a conflict of interest posed by newly elected leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Nigel Hughes being an attorney attached to ExxonMobil Guyana Limited’s (EMGL).

Jagdeo voiced his concerns again on Thursday at his weekly press conference.

On Tuesday, Exxon’s Country Manager, Alistair Routledge said there is no conflict of interest between Hughes being one of Exxon’s attorneys and him being leader of the AFC.

“… we comply with all laws and regulations here and internationally so we don’t believe we have any conflict of interest [or] any issues,” he told reporters on the sideline of an event.

Notwithstanding the Hughes’ and Routledge’s utterances, Jagdeo is adamant that a conflict of interest exists.

“[If he thinks] that will prevail with us, he better think again.” He added, “So the obscenity of it is, he is a conflicted party, Exxon is a conflicted party itself, so it is like you have a conflict between two parties and the two parties saying oh we are not conflicted, what else do you expect them to say.”

Jagdeo highlighted that neither Exxon nor Hughes can objectively determine the absence of a conflict of interest.

Hughes for his part has stated that because EMGL is a client of his law firm – Hughes, Fields & Stoby – he will take a back seat when it comes to oil and gas related matters in the AFC. In fact, the party has appointed former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams and former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson to head the AFC’s Oil and Gas Advisory Committee.

Hughes said last week, “If and when elected to office, I will relinquish all ties with the firm of Hughes, Fields & Stoby.” He maintains that currently, there is no conflict of interest with Exxon being a client of his law firm.

Jagdeo, however, pointed out that Hughes, as AFC leader, could potentially influence policies, given the party’s representation in the National Assembly.

“Exxon is a conflicted party too because they have hired, [they] have on their payroll in the country of Guyana, the leader of a political party that is represented in the National Assembly that has a number of seats in the National Assembly and therefore in a position to have a say on policies,” he said.

Jagdeo also highlighted concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the payments from Exxon to Hughes.

Jagdeo alleged, “That figure [Could] be inflated for work not done and may have all the bearing of a legal payment but it is a political contribution to him and his party to ensure that the interest of ExxonMobil is protected in any future government or even in the National Assembly now.”

He continued, “How is this not a conflict of interest? Maybe Exxon has worked this way in other countries in other parts of the world…”

Last week, Hughes said that he welcomes any investigation into his relationship with oil giant ExxonMobil. His comments followed statements by Vice President Jagdeo who suggested that an investigation will be launched into Hughes’ relationship with his client, Exxon.

Notably, Hughes has already acknowledged the critics saying that while he is a Politically Exposed Person (PEP), there is no law that prevents him from having the oil company as a client.

However, the Vice President shares a different view, calling Hughes position “obscene” and “unethical.”

“…it’s even more obscene…I can’t convey the feeling of revulsion that I felt. This is someone aspiring to the highest office in the country, who has just been elected the leader of a party…” Jagdeo stated at a previous press conference.

Added to that, Jagdeo said that when running for office, it can sometimes cost you financially, choosing between personal gain and the country.

“Sometimes you have to forego the private benefits, money basically when national interest calls you and, in this case, he was asked directly and he says no, only if [he] become president, [he] will do that. In the meantime [he] will work for Exxon…,” the Vice President said at a previous press conference.

He stated that given that Hughes has come under scrutiny for conflict of interest, the Government will be watching what Exxon and its first-tier contractors do.

“This may necessitate a formal investigation into all these matters. I am making it clear today. There is a lot of politically exposed people, he [Hughes] is politically exposed as he pointed out, his wife is a Member of Parliament, but it was not an issue because we didn’t want to discriminate but what change is that now, he has gone to the AFC,” Jagdeo added.

The Vice President underscored, “Now that we are looking at this…let me make it clear, that Exxon has a lot to answer because Nigel Hughes, knowing him, he will not want to resign, knowing him, he would want to collect the money and still be leader of the AFC and conflict of interest would not bother him at all…”

Furthermore, in a letter, Dr. Adams stated, “I am witnessing with laughter mixed with concern, the uncontrolled tirade, panic, fearfulness, intimidation, and emotional distress exhibited by our VP Jagdeo from the minute that eminent Attorney Nigel Hughes was elected to serve as the AFC Leader.”

He said too that Jagdeo’s “Nigel syndrome” is causing nightmares.