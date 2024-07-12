General and Regional elections likely in November 2025 – Vice Pres. Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – While an official date is yet to be announced by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo has disclosed that the next General and Regional Elections will likely be held between October and November 2025.

Jagdeo, who is also General Secretary of the ruling the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), made this disclosure on Thursday during a press conference as he dismissed talks of an early election.

The VP was at the time responding to claims made by Alliance For Change Leader, Nigel Hughes that the People’s Progressive Party is in election mode.

Hughes had noted in a post made two days ago on social media, “The tea leaves are suggesting that there is likely to be an early election. Government Ministers are holding public meetings. There can be no election without the census results being published first and a clean electoral list. The bloated list of electors will not cut it. Why subject the country to another problematic election.”

However, Jagdeo dismissed the suggestion stating, “It’s all just a bunch of nonsense… All we’re hoping to have a transparent election.”

Jagdeo told reporters that to ensure that the elections process is transparent, a manual will be prepared and circulated ahead of the elections to the media, political parties, and other interested stakeholders, outlining the “duties, obligations, responsibilities, rights of every member who will be part of the conduct of elections.”

The manual will also be circulated to officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and by extension, polling agents.

“In this manual, you will see long before the elections… you will see which documents have to go into the box and which doesn’t so if the Presiding Officer does not want to put a document into the box, you will know if he committed an offence because [we] don’t have room for people calling up last minute and create confusion,” Jagdeo said.