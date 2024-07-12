Deputy Top Cop goes on vacation following corruption allegation

Kaieteur News – Deputy Commissioner of Police (ag) Calvin Brutus has proceeded on annual vacation leave following allegations of financial impropriety, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the GPF, Brutus requested permission to take his leave to allow for an investigation into corruption allegations.

“Consequent to allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Deputy Commissioner (ag) Calvin Brutus on social media and established media houses, Calvin Brutus has since requested permission to proceed on annualized vacation leave with immediate effect to facilitate an investigation in the best interest of the Guyana Police Force,” the statement said adding that the request was granted by the Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

Recently, Kaieteur News reported that the Force denied claims that a major shake-up among its top officials, including Brutus, was due to an ongoing investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into its Administration Department.

Brutus, who was in charge of Administration, was reassigned as Head of the Special Branch Unit at Brickdam, replacing Assistant Commissioner of Police Errol Watts. Assistant Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram has been appointed the new head of Administration, while Watts has taken over Budhram’s former role as Head of Operations.

Reports emerged that two senior officers were under investigation by SOCU. However, in the statement released last week, the Police Force denied these allegations, clarifying that the rotation of officers is a routine management practice. “…Please note that this is not true. This report is misleading and fake. Please be guided,” the Force stated.

In a subsequent statement on July 5, the Police Force explained that the recent shake-up was part of a modernization plan for the Guyana Police Force.