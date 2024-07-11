Latest update July 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gunmen snatch $2M chain from Albouystown man

Jul 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old Albouystown, Georgetown man was on Tuesday night robbed of a $2M gold and diamond chain by two gunmen.

The victim, Hudson Thompson, was sitting in front of a shop located on James Street, Albouystown on his mobile phone at the time of the robbery.

Police said that Thompson was approached by two men on a black motorcycle. The pillion rider dismounted, pulled out a handgun from his pants, and demanded that Thompson hand over his chain.

Thompson attempted to resist but the armed gunman fired a round in his direction, snatched the chain and struck him on the forehead with the gun.

The two perpetrators then made good their escape on the motorcycle, heading east along James Street.

Authorities have questioned individuals in the area and recovered a spent 9mm spent shell from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put England in charge of opening Test

Windies crumble on day one as debutant Atkinson snares 7-45 to put...

Jul 11, 2024

SportsMax – The chances of West Indies bettering England in their three-match Test series were always slim, and yesterday’s opening day of the first encounter at Lord’s again justified why...
Read More
Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground today 

Berbice, Demerara open clash at Everest Ground...

Jul 11, 2024

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

Jul 11, 2024

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

Jul 11, 2024

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in ORSCA T20 competition

Ricardo Peters blasts 186 not out for Pegasus in...

Jul 11, 2024

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13 U-23 Basketball

Royals and Flames record opening wins in team 13...

Jul 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]