Gunmen snatch $2M chain from Albouystown man

Jul 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old Albouystown, Georgetown man was on Tuesday night robbed of a $2M gold and diamond chain by two gunmen.
The victim, Hudson Thompson, was sitting in front of a shop located on James Street, Albouystown on his mobile phone at the time of the robbery.
Police said that Thompson was approached by two men on a black motorcycle. The pillion rider dismounted, pulled out a handgun from his pants, and demanded that Thompson hand over his chain.
Thompson attempted to resist but the armed gunman fired a round in his direction, snatched the chain and struck him on the forehead with the gun.
The two perpetrators then made good their escape on the motorcycle, heading east along James Street.
Authorities have questioned individuals in the area and recovered a spent 9mm spent shell from the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
