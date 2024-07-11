Back Circle, Gold is Money headline opening night

‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Futsal

Kaieteur Sports – Heavyweights Back Circle, Gold is Money, Bent Street and Leopold Street are among the teams scheduled to appear on opening night of the 10th Edition of the ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Futsal Competition set to be played, at the National Gymnasium.

The competition, which kicks off tomorrow night with six exciting matches, will see teams battle for over $2million in prize monies and trophies, while the female segment is also slated to provide financial rewards for the winning teams.

The winning team in the men’s competition will cart off $1million, while runner-up, third and fourth place finishers will take home $500,000, $250,000 and $125,000 respectively.

According to Organiser Kevin Adonis, most of the top teams from Georgetown, Linden and West Demerara will be vying for top honours and this he stated is in keeping with his vision to make the tenth edition the biggest one in the event’s history.

“Bringing together the best exponents in this version of the game was always the game plan and when you factor in the significance of the occasion it was unthinkablenot to invite the bestteams to give our loyal fans a real treat for this special celebration.”

Adonis praised fans for their support over the years and promised them exciting and pulsating action every night of the tournament.

“Every night will be end to end action and as the teams and fans know, you can only advance when you win so in order to be part of the money, teams need to win to progress,” Adonis said.

The fixtures for tomorrow night are as follows: Northeast La Penitence take on Alexander Village and this will be followed by the clash between Showstoppers and Kitty Hustlers, while California Square tackle Team Cruel from Beterverwagting shortly after.

Gold is Money then square off against Bent Street, before Leopold Street play host to Linden’s YMCA.

Back Circle and Order and Discipline bring the curtains down on the first night of action.

Meanwhile, there will be a Ladies competition featuring teams such as the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force, Fruta Conquerors and West Side Ballers among others.

The winning team will receive $300,000, while second, third and fourth place finishers cart off $150,000, $75,000 and $32,500 respectively.

It was also mentioned that the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, one of the main sponsor on board, will be offering every winning team on each playing night $20,000 as part of their agreement with the Organiser.

Additionally, one lucky fan will ride off with a motorcycle, compliments of Rock Auto Trans.

The other playing dates are July 19 and 26, August 2, 9 and 16 with the final set for Aug 26, all at the same venue.

Starting time each night is 19:00hrs.