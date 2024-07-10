Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

USAID’S Deputy Administrator in Guyana for talks to strengthen local and regional partnerships

Jul 10, 2024

USAID Deputy Administrator, Isobel Coleman

USAID Deputy Administrator, Isobel Coleman

Kaieteur News – The United States (U.S.) Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Deputy Administrator, Isobel Coleman is on a two-day visit to Guyana to meet with senior officials of the Government of Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The US Embassy in Guyana said that Ms. Coleman’s visit to Guyana serves to reaffirm USAID’s “strong partnership with Guyana and commitment to supporting inclusive economic development, democratic governance, and climate adaptation and resilience in the Caribbean region.”

The envoy’s meeting with senior government officials and CARICOM officials reaffirms USAIDs commitment to partnering under the U.S. – Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

The Deputy Administrator will also meet with civil society leaders to reiterate the need for their engagement with the government and hear their views on citizens’ involvement in local governance.

“Additionally, the Deputy Administrator will participate in a roundtable discussion with Guyanese business leaders and U.S. government counterparts to examine trade, labor needs, and investment challenges, as well as opportunities in the region,” the statement said.

Further, Ms. Coleman will provide keynote remarks at the Caribbean Investment Forum, highlighting USAID’s support for small- and medium-sized enterprises and reiterating the need for private sector investment to build inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” the statement issued by the Embassy said.

The Forum will take place from July 10-12 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

