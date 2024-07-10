Truck driver on $2.7M bail for possession of marijuana

Latest update July 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 41- year-old truck driver of New Amsterdam, Berbice was on Tuesday granted $2,700,000 bail after he was found with 9.25 kilograms of marijuana.
The defendant, Reaaz Bacchus appeared before Magistrate Delon Bess at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to the Possession of Narcotics charge.
The matter has been adjourned to July 29, 2024.
