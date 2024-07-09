Kamana football captain dies in accident

Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM
Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region Eight.
Reports are that Berlington Albert, who resided at Kamana Village, Region Eight had earlier taken his wife, who is a teacher to a workshop and then went to consume alcohol with his friends.
Rihanna Williams, Albert’s friend told Kaieteur News that his body was found between 04:00h and 05:00h by another rider who was traversing the trail.
“…He [Albert] told them [friends] he going home and they told him no we will go tomorrow, but he told them he has to reach home and he left in the night,” Williams said.
Williams related that the accident is suspected to have occurred the same night he left to go home.
Albert’s body was taken to Kato Village, then to his home town Kamana by air. He was laid to rest on Monday.
Albert was the captain for his village’s football club and was actively preparing for a football tournament to be held in Region Eight next month.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 09, 2024Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Jul 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent months, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been vehement in his stance against renegotiating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]