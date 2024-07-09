Latest update July 9th, 2024 6:17 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Jul 09, 2024 News, Sports

Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region Eight.

Dead: Berlington Albert

Dead: Berlington Albert

Reports are that Berlington Albert, who resided at Kamana Village, Region Eight had earlier taken his wife, who is a teacher to a workshop and then went to consume alcohol with his friends.

Rihanna Williams, Albert’s friend told Kaieteur News that his body was found between 04:00h and 05:00h by another rider who was traversing the trail.

“…He [Albert] told them [friends] he going home and they told him no we will go tomorrow, but he told them he has to reach home and he left in the night,” Williams said.

Williams related that the accident is suspected to have occurred the same night he left to go home.

Albert’s body was taken to Kato Village, then to his home town Kamana by air. He was laid to rest on Monday.

The body of Albert pinned under the ATV

The body of Albert pinned under the ATV

Albert was the captain for his village’s football club and was actively preparing for a football tournament to be held in Region Eight next month.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Kamana football captain dies in accident

Jul 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – The body of a 27-year-old football captain was found early Sunday morning pinned under an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding on a trail linking Paramakatoi and Kato, Region...
Read More
Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High triumph in YBG NSBF finals

Queen’s College, Kwakwani, Bishops’ High...

Jul 09, 2024

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes second-place at CASA Championships

Guyana’s Junior Squash Team finishes...

Jul 09, 2024

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s Chess Qualifiers after four rounds

Zhang, Narine leading Moo Milk 2024 Junior’s...

Jul 09, 2024

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

GCA, WDCA storm to wins as action intensifies 

Jul 09, 2024

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at Mixed Martial Arts tourney 

GYMMAF lauds JCMA following recent success at...

Jul 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]