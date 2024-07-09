Jumbo Jet Auto Sales renews US$150 million contract with Chinese supplier SINOTRUK

Kaieteur News – In a move set to further solidify its position as the largest heavy-duty equipment supplier in Guyana, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales has renewed its contract with prominent Chinese manufacturer SINOTRUK.

The renewal, valued at US $150 million, was announced at a recent ceremony attended by senior executives from both companies.

Tao Naijie, General Manager of the Caribbean Region for SINOTRUK, lauded the performance of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales under the leadership of Managing Director Nasrudeen Mohamed.

The initial contract between the two companies resulted in the successful supply of over 500 trucks, paving the way for the extended partnership.

“We could not have found a better dealer to work with in Guyana,” said Naijie, adding “Mr. Mohamed has proven his capabilities by surpassing expectations in our previous US $40 million contract, and we are confident that he will once again exceed the value set forth in this new contract.”

The renewed contract, spanning a period of five years, is expected to further cement the relationship between Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and SINOTRUK. This partnership is seen as crucial in meeting the growing demand for heavy-duty trucks driven by Guyana’s burgeoning economy.

For his part, Mohamed expressed his gratitude for the renewed partnership and underscored its significance in fulfilling the needs of their expanding customer base.

“I have always been dedicated to providing the best foreign-used equipment, but with the economic growth and increased demand for trucks, I saw the potential for a partnership with SINOTRUK,” he said.

Mohamed added, “Their leading supplies, along with exceptional after-sales service and warranties, have allowed us to meet the needs of our customers effectively.”

He also thanked SINOTRUK for their continued support and acknowledged Tao Naijie’s role in facilitating the contract. Additionally, he expressed heartfelt appreciation for his wife, Mrs. Mohamed, recognizing her as a pillar of strength in his professional journey.

As Guyana’s economy continues to expand, the partnership between Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and SINOTRUK is poised to play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for heavy-duty trucks in the region. The companies are set to lead the market in providing top-notch equipment and services to customers across Guyana.