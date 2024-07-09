Bodies of friends who drowned at Unity Beach recovered

Kaieteur News – The bodies of 20-year-old Navin Seenauth and 17-year-old Daniel Boodram, two friends were on Monday afternoon found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of Unity Beach, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), one day after they went missing.

Police reported that around 14:45hrs on Monday, a search party found the body of Seenauth, at about 800 meters in the Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of Unity Beach. The body surfaced with what appears to be fish bites on the upper and lower lips and right eye.

Boodram’s body was also sighted not far away, and was later fished out.

The youth’s bodies were transported to Memorial Gardens for storage, pending a Post-Mortem Examination (PME).

Kaieteur News reported that on Sunday night a search operation was underway for Seenauth and Boodram, who disappeared while swimming at Unity Beach. Reports indicate that the duo and another friend, Joshua Deonarine, a 17-year-old from the same village went swimming on Sunday afternoon.

Deonarine recalled that the water was inshore with heavy waves upon their arrival. Despite the conditions, they proceeded to swim.

“Deonarine, who cannot swim, exited the water after approximately half an hour, since the water was about chest height,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said. After getting dressed, he reportedly noticed that his friends were no longer visible in the water. He searched for them but to no avail and subsequently returned to the village to raise the alarm.