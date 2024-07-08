Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Youths feared drowned while swimming at Unity Beach

Jul 08, 2024 News

…Min. Benn leads large search party

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs said late last night that a search operation was underway for two youths who disappeared while swimming at Unity Beach, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn led the search party for the missing Unity youths who are feared to have drowned

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn led the search party for the missing Unity youths who are feared to have drowned

Residents of Unity Village ECD formed a large search team to find the missing youths who are feared to have drowned

Residents of Unity Village ECD formed a large search team to find the missing youths who are feared to have drowned

Feared dead are Navin Seenauth 20, and Daniel Boodram,17, both residents of Unity Village.

Reports are that Seenauth, Boodram, and another friend, Joshua Deonarine,17, went swimming at the Unity beach on Sunday afternoon.

Deonarine recalled that the water was inshore with heavy waves upon their arrival.

Despite the conditions, they proceeded to swim.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, “Deonarine, who cannot swim, exited the water after approximately half an hour since the water was about chest height”

After getting dressed, he reportedly noticed that his friends were no longer visible in the water.

He searched for them but to no avail and subsequently returned to the village to raise an alarm.

The ministry said that, in a united effort to locate the missing youths, a search party was immediately formed and is actively ongoing.

Members of the Community are participating in the search operation which involves the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies upbeat ahead of England test

West Indies upbeat ahead of England test

Jul 08, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva warmed up for higher intensity battles in the coming weeks with unbeaten half-centuries that were the highlights for West Indies before the...
Read More
Ram’s magical 151 leads WDCA to 217-run win over UDCA

Ram’s magical 151 leads WDCA to 217-run win...

Jul 08, 2024

Shamar Joseph eyes Lord’s five-for vs England

Shamar Joseph eyes Lord’s five-for vs...

Jul 08, 2024

Johnny Grave: West Indies’ Covid tour showed Big Three need strong opponents

Johnny Grave: West Indies’ Covid tour...

Jul 08, 2024

Cricket West Indies honours two Board Directors for Exemplary Service

Cricket West Indies honours two Board Directors...

Jul 08, 2024

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

Jul 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]