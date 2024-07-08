Youths feared drowned while swimming at Unity Beach

…Min. Benn leads large search party

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs said late last night that a search operation was underway for two youths who disappeared while swimming at Unity Beach, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Feared dead are Navin Seenauth 20, and Daniel Boodram,17, both residents of Unity Village.

Reports are that Seenauth, Boodram, and another friend, Joshua Deonarine,17, went swimming at the Unity beach on Sunday afternoon.

Deonarine recalled that the water was inshore with heavy waves upon their arrival.

Despite the conditions, they proceeded to swim.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, “Deonarine, who cannot swim, exited the water after approximately half an hour since the water was about chest height”

After getting dressed, he reportedly noticed that his friends were no longer visible in the water.

He searched for them but to no avail and subsequently returned to the village to raise an alarm.

The ministry said that, in a united effort to locate the missing youths, a search party was immediately formed and is actively ongoing.

Members of the Community are participating in the search operation which involves the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.