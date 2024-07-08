Power outage updates will be provided in real time from control center-Jagdeo

Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – In the near future after all the upgrade works are completed on the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) grid, the wait for reports from the outstations on outages will be eliminated. The updates are expected to be provided in real time and this will enable staff to be immediately dispatched to the area affected.
During his weekly press conference at the Freedom House on Robb Street last Thursday the Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo said that, “We are upgrading the whole system, and these would be smart grids. On the line itself, you have a fibre-optic cable that will be connected to the control centre.”
The VP explained that with the new control center at Eccles, “you won’t need to get a report when a blackout takes place anywhere else. In real-time, you can know from the control centre at Eccles…wherever in the country…or on the inter-connected grid, if you have a power outage, you can dispatch people immediately.”
Additionally, the center will also enable remote disconnections.
It was recently reported that the GPL intends to spend approximately $200 million to upgrade the national grid.
The Vice President was at the time speaking at a press conference held at the Office of the President. He was asked to provide an update on the additional 30MW of power the government intends to acquire in a similar arrangement with the Turkish Powership – Karpowership – contracted by the government to supply Guyana with some 36 megawatts of electricity for two years.
“So the existing system now we have to look at that with all that new power in the place, (that) we have grid stability to transmit and distribute the power. So they have come up and they have gone to tender for about $200M of work to upgrade the grid, put in more transformers, change out the lines and stuff like that,” Jagdeo said.
The Vice President explained that the updating of the national grid will ensure that the country has a more stable distribution system.
