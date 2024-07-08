Consider the negative effects betting and gambling shops have on communities

Dear Editor,

As a young father and concerned citizen, I would like to express my deep concern about the negative impacts that betting and gambling shops are having on communities across Guyana. My observations, both upon visiting these establishments and simply passing them by, led me to believe that they are contributing to a rise in crime, drug use, and even the current labour shortage.

The prevalence of betting shops, particularly their abundance and the high volume of customers they see on Mondays, the very beginning of the work week, suggests that they may be draining finances away from households and hindering productivity. This, in turn, could be a contributing factor to the labour shortage currently being experienced in Guyana.

Furthermore, there is a growing worry that these establishments are fuelling a rise in crime. The allure of potentially winning quick money can lead some individuals to resort to desperate measures to fund their gambling habits. This can create a dangerous cycle that not only harms the individual but also disrupts the peace and safety of our communities.

There is also a concern that these shops might be encouraging the use of drugs. The addictive nature of both gambling and drugs can create a vicious cycle, with one feeding into the other. This can have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and society as a whole.

I would like to urge the authorities to consider the negative effects that betting and gambling shops are having on our communities. I implore them to take action to mitigate these problems, whether through stricter regulations, limitations on the number of such shops, or increased public awareness campaigns about the dangers of gambling as an addiction.

Sincerely,

Hemraj Vishaul Kissoon M.B.A