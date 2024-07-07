Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2024 Sports
Guinness Greatest of the Streets – West/East Bank
Kaieteur Sports – Defending champion Ballerz Empire, Showstoppers, West Side Ballers and Jetty Ballers advanced to the quarterfinals when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara Championship commenced on Friday night at the Pouderoyen tarmac.
Ballerz Empire downed Sunshine Ballers 2-1 to send a strong message to the remaining participants. Solomon Austin and Adrian Alexander scored in the sixth and 22nd minute each. For the loser, Neron Barrow netted in the 25th minute.
On the other hand, three time former champion Showstoppers dispatched Goal Getters 3-0. Marvin Josiah scored in the seventh minute and then netted a GG in the 30th minute.
Likewise, Jetty Ballers downed No Mercy 2-0. Jermin Junior recorded the fastest goal of the event in the opening 30 seconds. He would then seal his brace in the 16th minute.
Also, Westside Ballers edged Boom Bang 1-0. Darrell Abrams scored in the fifth minute.
Meanwhile, Cayenne Massive was disqualified for fielding an ineligible player during their victory against ESPN after the latter lodged an official protest.
An investigation was launched by the tournament coordinator and at the conclusion, it was revealed that the player competed in the Georgetown zone which is an infraction of the rules, resulting in the disqualification of the team and a three year ban for the player.
The event resumes on Friday with the quarterfinal segment.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 goals
Game-1
Up like-7-0 vs. Pouderoyen Brothers-5
Dwayne Peters-1st and GG-28th
Luiroy Nieuelder-8th
Seon Stephen-13th
Up Like-7 scorer
Sebastian Edwards-17th
Game-2
Bagotstown Warriors-1 vs. Epic Touch Family-6
Epic Touch scorers
Devin Gaskin-1st, 23rd and 24th
Donte MacAulay-6th
Shaquille DosSantos-7th
Trevon Cornell-17th
Bagotstown scorer
Junior Bobb-GG-28th
Game-3
Westside Ballers-1 vs. Boom Bang-0
Darrell Abrams-5th
Game-4
Team Family-0 vs. Street Ballers-0
Team Family won 3-2 on sudden penalty kicks
Game-5
Jetty Ballers-2 vs. No Mercy-0
Jermin Junior-30th second and 16th minute
Game-6
ESPN-0 vs. Cayenne Massive-5
Cayenne Massive disqualified for fielding ineligible player
Game-7
Showstoppers-3 vs. Goal Getters-0
Marvin Josiah-7th and GG-30th
Game-8
Ballerz Empire-2 vs. Sunshine Ballers-1
Ballerz scorer
Solomon Austin-6th
Adrian Alexander-22nd
Sunshine scorer
Neron Barrow-25th
