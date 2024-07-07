Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One Guyana T10

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast is back for a second season, with several top tapeball teams confirmed to return to the action starting August 3rd.

The tournament will continue on August 4 with the Round-of-16 matches, followed by the quarter-finals on August 11 and the grand finals and Cricket for Charity match on August 25 at the National Stadium, Providence.

Defending champions Eccles All-Stars will be looking to repeat their title run, facing stiff competition from familiar names like Village Rams, Mahdia (Movements Family), Tarmac Titans, and Team Corruption and The Guards.

Tournament organiser John Ramsingh expressed his excitement about the returning teams, highlighting last year’s high level of play and anticipating even fiercer competition.

He’s particularly pleased with the involvement of private companies like Premier Insurance and Montra Jaguars, who have formed their own “franchises.”

“Our vision is to create a platform for both private and public sectors to invest in local cricket, benefitting players and bringing exciting entertainment to fans,” Ramsingh said.

“While we haven’t reached our ideal player reward structure yet, we’re on the right track. This tournament can potentially become a major regional event, with international aspirations down the line.

Fans will have to wait longer to see the full list of participating stars, as squad submissions close on July 28th.

The prize pool has gotten even more enticing, with the winner taking home G$1.5 million, followed by G$500,000 for the runner-up and G$250,000 for each losing semifinalist.

Individual accolades will also be awarded for Player of the Final, Most Wickets, Most Runs, and Most Valuable Player.

Star Rentals has committed to the first-place prize, while the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport will support the tournament for the next two years.

The Ministry of Housing and Water and Demerara Mutual have also signed on.

Confirmed teams: Airport XI, Avinash All-Stars, Bartica Bulls, Brooklyn Youth Strikers, Cotton Tree Die Hard, Diamond Gunners, Eastsyde, EC Express, Eccles All-Stars, Flacons XI, GPL Inc., Green Scorpions Cricket Club, Lil Rams, Mahaica Super Strikers, Mahdia (Movements Family), Ministry of Housing and Water – One Guyana, Montra Jaguars, Moruca Super Giants, MS-13 All-Stars, PREMIER Insurance, Renegades Cricket Club, Soesdyke XI, Street Ballerz, Stripling Warriors, Tarmac Titans, Team Corruption, TG Titans, The United Crew, The Guards, Titans All-Stars, Upsetters and Village Rams.