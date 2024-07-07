Police says Venezuelan man was killed after scuffle with drinking buddies

Murder at Quartzstone Backdam

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday said that the Venezuelan man murdered at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven was chopped to death following a scuffle with his drinking buddies in one of the shops there.

The victim, 21-year-old Adrian Williams was reportedly killed around 00:30 hrs on Friday. Investigators have identified the drinking buddies as Venezuelan nationals too and named them as the prime suspects in their investigation.

One of accused is called ‘Pellupa’ and the other “Barber”. Detectives were told that ‘Pellupa’ was seen armed with a cutlass attempting to chop a motionless Williams.

When persons intervened he ran-away. Police in their statement said that ranks are still hunting the two suspects but Kaieteur understands that ‘Pellupa’ was caught.

It is unclear if it was the Guyanese police who captured him but he was reportedly tied with a rope and cable ties. Reports are that the suspect was attempting to dispose of Williams’ body when he was caught. He was reportedly seen dragging the man’s body away from the scene.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations by police revealed that at around 23:30hrs Williams was seen with the two suspects consuming alcohol at a shop.

The owner of the shop reportedly said that he locked his shop after the men left and went to bed. However, shortly thereafter, another person heard a loud noise coming from in front of the shop. The eyewitness said he peeped out and saw Williams involved in a scuffle with ‘Barber’ after which onlookers separated them.

Another individual also residing in the same area recalled hearing a loud noise around 00:30 hrs and when he went outside he saw a suspect “standing over Williams with a cutlass, attempting to chop him further”.

Onlookers again intervened and the suspect ran away leaving Williams in the middle of a walkway in a pool of blood.

Police ranks reported that when they arrived on the scene they found Williams’ body on the ground clad in short pants, with no footwear or top. Several chop wounds were seen on his right chin, throat, the left side of his head, and the right shoulder.