Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police says Venezuelan man was killed after scuffle with drinking buddies

Jul 07, 2024 News

Murder at Quartzstone Backdam

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday said that the Venezuelan man murdered at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven was chopped to death following a scuffle with his drinking buddies in one of the shops there.

A photo a captured suspect identified as ‘Pellupa’

A photo a captured suspect identified as ‘Pellupa’

Dead: Adrian Williams

Dead: Adrian Williams

The victim, 21-year-old Adrian Williams was reportedly killed around 00:30 hrs on Friday. Investigators have identified the drinking buddies as Venezuelan nationals too and named them as the prime suspects in their investigation.

One of accused is called ‘Pellupa’ and the other “Barber”. Detectives were told that ‘Pellupa’ was seen armed with a cutlass attempting to chop a motionless Williams.

When persons intervened he ran-away. Police in their statement said that ranks are still hunting the two suspects but Kaieteur understands that ‘Pellupa’ was caught.

It is unclear if it was the Guyanese police who captured him but he was reportedly tied with a rope and cable ties. Reports are that the suspect was attempting to dispose of Williams’ body when he was caught. He was reportedly seen dragging the man’s body away from the scene.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations by police revealed that at around 23:30hrs Williams was seen with the two suspects consuming alcohol at a shop.

The owner of the shop reportedly said that he locked his shop after the men left and went to bed. However, shortly thereafter, another person heard a loud noise coming from in front of the shop.  The eyewitness said he peeped out and saw Williams involved in a scuffle with ‘Barber’ after which onlookers separated them.

Another individual also residing in the same area recalled hearing a loud noise around 00:30 hrs and when he went outside he saw a suspect “standing over Williams with a cutlass, attempting to chop him further”.

Onlookers again intervened and the suspect ran away leaving Williams in the middle of a walkway in a pool of blood.

Police ranks reported that when they arrived on the scene they found Williams’ body on the ground clad in short pants, with no footwear or top. Several chop wounds were seen on his right chin, throat, the left side of his head, and the right shoulder.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

Jul 07, 2024

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championships… …Chase’s Academic Foundation retains title Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football...
Read More
Leguan Secondary retain National Golf Championships

Leguan Secondary retain National Golf...

Jul 07, 2024

Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Jul 07, 2024

Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One Guyana T10

Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One...

Jul 07, 2024

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as...

Jul 06, 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]