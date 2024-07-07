PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2024 Sports
ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championships…
…Chase’s Academic Foundation retains title
Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football Championships came to an electrifying conclusion on Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground, with President’s College (Girls) and Chase’s Academic Foundation (Boys) emerging as the victors. The tournament, organised by the Petra Organisation, showcased a dazzling display of speed, tenacity, execution, and willpower from all participating teams.
President’s College (PC) dethroned last year’s champions, Waramuri Top, in a nail-biting Girls finale. The match remained goalless through regular time, forcing the game into 12 minutes of intense extra time. Kimora Edwards was the hero of the day, scoring twice to secure the title for President’s College.
Her first goal was ‘spot on’ coming from a long ball that deflected off a standing defender and made its way into the net, giving PC a crucial 1-0 lead. In the second half of extra time, Edwards doubled the advantage by intercepting a cross and skillfully finishing with only one defender trailing behind her. Waramuri Primary Top fought valiantly but couldn’t find an equaliser, eventually falling 2-1 to hand PC the 2024 title.
The boys’ final saw Chase’s Academic Foundation claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a resilient Dolphin Secondary. The match was tightly contested, with both teams unable to score in the first half. As the second half progressed, Chase’s Academic Foundation ramped up their attack, and their persistence paid off when Mark Glasgow unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box. His goal, coming after a brilliant four-pass sequence, broke the deadlock and proved to be the decisive moment of the match. Despite Dolphin Secondary’s relentless attempts to equalise, Chase’s stout defense held firm, securing the championship with a 1-0 win.
The closing ceremony celebrated individual and team achievements, with winners receiving a total of $60,000 in cash prizes.
In the girls’ category, Bartica Secondary claimed third place, while Charity Secondary was awarded the Most Disciplined Team. Kimora Edwards (President’s College) and Nariswar Williams (Santa Rosa) were honoured as the Most Valuable Player and Most Goals awardees, respectively.
While in the boys’ division, Leonora Secondary secured third place with a thrilling 2-1 victory over South Ruimveldt. Jaden Christian of South Ruimveldt was recognized for scoring the most goals in the competition, totaling ten, while Mark Glasgow was named the Most Valuable Player.
The tournament, sponsored by ExxonMobil with the support of entities like Stena Drilling, DDL/Pepsi, and MVP Sports, was approved by the Ministry of Education and sanctioned by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
