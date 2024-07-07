Organizers prepare for bigger turn out at Merch Anime Rave Spectacle 2024

Guyana’s premier anime and pop culture celebration…

Kaieteur News –

The countdown is on for Guyana’s premier anime and pop culture celebration-Merch Anime Rave Spectacle (MARS) 2024 set to take place on August 17th at the Marriott Hotel Kingston, Georgetown.

This year’s space-themed convention is shaping up to be the biggest and most ambitious event yet.

For 2024, the organizers are estimating a bigger turnout, and they’re confident the community-focused approach that has driven MARS’ success will continue.

“This is only possible through the effort of community building,” the founder noted. “It’s a niche and specific group of people that enjoy it, so MARS helps bring those people together.”

Organized by Sozo’s Enterprise the convention first launched in 2022 with the goal of building a dedicated community space for anime enthusiasts. Now in its third year, MARS has cemented its status as the largest and most anticipated anime event in Guyana.

“MARS is not just another event, we are building a community,” explained the event’s co-founder, George Jacobs.

And the community has responded in a big way. The Waterfalls has learnt what started as an expected turnout of around 200 people quickly blossomed into over 700 attendees in the first year. In 2023, that number nearly quadrupled, with close to 3,000 people flocking to the convention.

The 2024 edition of MARS is taking that community-building mission to new heights with an exciting space theme that encourages attendees to embrace their creativity and self-expression. “We allow persons to come in the way that they envision themselves,” the founder shared. “There are some guidelines, but persons can come as any character from any multiverse, anything they feel comfortable expressing themselves through.” Jacobs added.

Alongside the beloved MARS runway, where co-players and graphic tee enthusiasts can showcase their passion, this year’s convention will feature a host of new and returning activities. Perhaps the most anticipated is the Anime Rap Battle, which puts a unique spin on the traditional rap battle format by allowing participants to showcase their talents on stage, with the crowd deciding the winners.

The event will also continue to spotlight the diverse array of small businesses and companies that have become an integral part of the MARS experience. Bad Monkey and Yugoih, for example, will be on hand, giving attendees the chance to discover new products and services.

The event will once again feature an artist’s alley, showcasing a diverse array of local talent. Attendees can expect to see works from Raad’s Custom Rugs, ArtistoKat, ZestCo, Melia’s Creations, Mulanii’s Art, The Art Realm, and Gilded Crafts, among others.

Tickets for MARS 2024 are available for purchase at various Bad Monkey store locations, including Regent Multi-Complex Mall, Giftland Mall, Amazonia Mall, Movietowne Mall, and Vreed-en-Hoop.

As Guyana’s anime community eagerly awaits the return of MARS, the event’s organizers remain committed to creating a space that caters to the desires and interests of their dedicated attendees.

With its unique blend of creative expression, community-building and pop culture celebration, MARS 2024 is poised to be another unforgettable experience for anime fans across the country.

So, get ready to blast off to MARS and join in the festivities as Guyana’s anime community reaches new heights on August 17th.