Man who stole bike after borrowing $1000, remanded

Jul 07, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A man who allegedly stole a bicycle from someone he borrowed $1000 from was on Friday remanded to prison on a Simple Larceny charge.

Akeem Hatton, the defendant, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #5 to answer to the charge.

According to the charge, Hatton visited the victim’s residence and borrowed $1000 from him. While the victim went inside his house, Hatton seized the opportunity to take the victim’s bike without permission.

Days later, the victim spotted Hatton with the stolen bike and reported the incident. Hatton made a partial payment to compensate the victim for the bike, but there was still an outstanding amount of $50,000 left to be paid.

Hatton was arrested.

When Hatton appeared in Court on Friday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecutor objected to bail noting that the accused has matters of a similar nature pending at the said court. Further, the Prosecutor said that Hatton is a repeat offender.

Hatton was remanded until July 8.

