Leguan Secondary retain National Golf Championships

Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2024 Sports
2nd Annual GGA National Junior Golf Championship…
– GGA president lauds massive turnout
Kaieteur Sports – The second annual National Junior Drive, Chip & Putt Golf Championship, hosted by the Guyana Golf Association in partnership with the Ministry of Education on Friday at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue witnessed a spectacular turnout with hundreds of players and students from across the nation participating in the fastest-growing sport in Guyana.
When the dust settled in the Schools Category, it was Leguan Secondary that edged out Rosignol Secondary on points to secure their second consecutive National Title.
Good Hope Secondary maintained their impressive form, securing third place. Other participants included Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam Multilateral, Hope, Bladenhall Multilateral, Buxton, Tucville, South Ruimveldt, Richard Ismael, Friendship, Soesdyke, Westminster and Leonora Secondary.
All attendees enjoyed meals, snacks courtesy of Sunshine Snacks, ice cream from Sterling Products and beverages provided by Guyana Beverages Inc. The winners received massive trophies sponsored by Jaigobin’s Hotel and Jaigobin’s Supermarket.
Operational support for the tournament was provided by CPCE teachers, Lisa Plank (Exxon), Nexgen Golf Academy Coaches—Philip Haynes, Shmari Joseph, Harrichand Dhanai, Al Wilson, Vishal Dhanai, Caliper Drones, Region 3 and 6 RDC and Education Departments, and Doc’s Catering in association with the Office of the CEO, Secondary Schools Ministry of Education.
Aleem Hussain, president of the GGA, expressed gratitude to the key sponsors responsible for the tournament’s astounding success.
The Guyana Tourism Authority; Sterling Products Ltd; Pegasus Hotel & Suites; Guyana Beverages Inc; Jaigobin’s Hotel; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Jaigobin’s Supermarket; Sunshine Snacks; Dino Bissessar; Knight Rider Transportation; Ramchand’s Auto; Darthan Investments Group; Tristone Auto; Shangri-La Gardens; Westside Golf Course; and Nexgen Golf Academy.
According to the Guyana Tourism Authority, “The sheer numbers and talent on display prove that golf is now a sport with the potential to bring major attention to the country, both for sports tourism 1and in dominance of the junior golf category in the region. Now that our kids have access to the Westside Golf Course for training, we will finally be able to compete internationally.”
Individual Category Winners:
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 07, 2024ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championships… …Chase’s Academic Foundation retains title Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football...
Jul 07, 2024
Jul 07, 2024
Jul 07, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – The oil contract between the Guyanese government and the oil giants ExxonMobil, CNOOC, and Hess has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]