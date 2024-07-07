Leguan Secondary retain National Golf Championships

2nd Annual GGA National Junior Golf Championship…

– GGA president lauds massive turnout

Kaieteur Sports – The second annual National Junior Drive, Chip & Putt Golf Championship, hosted by the Guyana Golf Association in partnership with the Ministry of Education on Friday at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue witnessed a spectacular turnout with hundreds of players and students from across the nation participating in the fastest-growing sport in Guyana.

When the dust settled in the Schools Category, it was Leguan Secondary that edged out Rosignol Secondary on points to secure their second consecutive National Title.

Good Hope Secondary maintained their impressive form, securing third place. Other participants included Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam Multilateral, Hope, Bladenhall Multilateral, Buxton, Tucville, South Ruimveldt, Richard Ismael, Friendship, Soesdyke, Westminster and Leonora Secondary.

All attendees enjoyed meals, snacks courtesy of Sunshine Snacks, ice cream from Sterling Products and beverages provided by Guyana Beverages Inc. The winners received massive trophies sponsored by Jaigobin’s Hotel and Jaigobin’s Supermarket.

Operational support for the tournament was provided by CPCE teachers, Lisa Plank (Exxon), Nexgen Golf Academy Coaches—Philip Haynes, Shmari Joseph, Harrichand Dhanai, Al Wilson, Vishal Dhanai, Caliper Drones, Region 3 and 6 RDC and Education Departments, and Doc’s Catering in association with the Office of the CEO, Secondary Schools Ministry of Education.

Aleem Hussain, president of the GGA, expressed gratitude to the key sponsors responsible for the tournament’s astounding success.

The Guyana Tourism Authority; Sterling Products Ltd; Pegasus Hotel & Suites; Guyana Beverages Inc; Jaigobin’s Hotel; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Jaigobin’s Supermarket; Sunshine Snacks; Dino Bissessar; Knight Rider Transportation; Ramchand’s Auto; Darthan Investments Group; Tristone Auto; Shangri-La Gardens; Westside Golf Course; and Nexgen Golf Academy.

According to the Guyana Tourism Authority, “The sheer numbers and talent on display prove that golf is now a sport with the potential to bring major attention to the country, both for sports tourism 1and in dominance of the junior golf category in the region. Now that our kids have access to the Westside Golf Course for training, we will finally be able to compete internationally.”

Individual Category Winners:

Under 13 Girls: Ariel Bonie (1st), Adina Arjune (2nd) Polmattie Manahar (3rd)

Under 13 Boys: Adam Arjune (1st) Justin Singh (2nd), Sean Plank (3rd)

Under 15 Girls: Kristina Teekaram (1st), Alicia Dennis (2nd), Hemadevi Lall (3rd)

Under 15 Boys: Premchand Abdool (1st), Michael DeBarros (2nd), Leon Beckles (3rd)

Under 18 Girls: Babita Singh (1st), Shantel Romeo (2nd), Crystel Murray (3rd)

Under 18 Boys: Ajay Sewpersaud (1st), Xavier Ignatius (2nd), Jeremiah Bemmen (3rd)

Open Category Female: Sandy Sooroojmohan (1st); Serena Kassim (2nd), Marissa Morgan-Bonie (3rd)

Open Category Male: Kevon Jawahir (1st), Arun Jaikarran (2nd), Godfrey Rodrigues (3rd)