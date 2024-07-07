Heavy rains cause floods across Bartica

Kaieteur News – Heavy rains on Saturday flooded the town of Bartica, Region Seven. The torrential rains began in the morning and continued into the afternoon causing flood waters to gush into homes and businesses.

Affected residents took to social media showing the flood waters rushing into their homes.

One resident, a businessman Winston Miller in a live video said that Bartica is still recovering from a devastating flood in 2022 and is now faced with another devastating disaster.

“Damages again” he said while showing how quickly the water rose.

More videos and photos began surfacing of flooded streets and yards. Many Bartica residents were angry because according to them the community’s pumps were not working.

A subsequent statement by the town’s Mayor, Anthony Murray revealed that the severe flooding might have been caused by a blocked koker.

“Presently we’re on the ground trying to clean an area that is blocked located at 9th Street, Prakash area,” the Mayor stated around 18:06 h on Saturday.

He added, “We observe that the koker has been blocked by a tyre which has resulted in a back- up of water affecting residents in these low lying areas, which caused water to get into persons homes”.

The Mayor said too that an emergency pump at First Street and Fourth Avenue was also set up to assist in pumping out the excess water.

At around 19: 00 hrs, a Town Councilor the tyre was successfully removed.

“This was the main reason why water wasn’t flowing out of the koker at Prakash corner”, the Councilor said.