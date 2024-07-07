GNBS ENCOURAGES USERS TO SUBMIT THEIR MEASURING INSTRUMENTS FOR VERIFICATION

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Verification (stamping) of measuring instruments is a crucial function of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) since this service was relinquished by the Licenses and Revenue Department in 1997. Accurate measurements are essential for fair trade, consumer protection, and compliance with conformance to international best practices. It also ensures traceability and reliability of measuring instruments.

As the GNBS prepares to conduct verification for the second half for 2024, vendors, shop keepers and other users are encouraged to submit their instruments for this routine check. Starting in mid-July, Inspectors will be available at the GNBS Offices countrywide and at publicised locations including markets to check all weighing and measuring instruments for accuracy.

It is necessary to conduct this exercise twice a year (every six months) to maintain accuracy primarily because many of these instruments are of a mechanical nature and their parts may become worn from frequent use; and in other case mishandling.

Additionally, there have been instances where measuring instruments submitted for verification had missing parts and major defects which can result in inaccurate measurements. Verification helps to identify and rectify these.

Significantly, verification ensures retailers do not incur losses because of defective and inaccurate weighing and measuring instruments and consumers are protected from short weight and measure during transactions. Scales, masses, measures, storage tanks, flow meters, measuring rules, electricity meters, petrol pumps, speed guns and breathalysers and other commercial measuring instruments are required to be verified by the GNBS.

In the realm of trade, establishing accurate measurements is supported in the law. By virtue of the 1981 Weights & Measures Act, the GNBS is mandated to verify all measuring instruments used in trade. Additionally, the Standards Act of 1984 and its Amendment of 1997 also empowers the GNBS to carry out this crucial function.

Year round, the GNBS Legal Metrology Services Department manages all verification and monitoring activities. This team comprises of trained and appointed Inspectors operating from the Bureau’s Main and Sub-Offices. Measurement services are also provided by Weights and Measures Officers within some Administrative Regions.

During the first half of this year, the GNBS successfully verified a total of 19,804 measuring instruments at various shops, markets, supermarkets, at factories in the rice and sugar industries, fisheries, manufacturing companies, hospitals, health centres, airlines, shipping companies, post offices, petrol stations, bulk terminals and on fuel vessels. Measuring instruments verified included 5,821 masses, 3,940scales and 3,105 electricity meters for the Guyana Power and Light Corporation.

Importantly, the GNBS does not validate unapproved dial scales used for commerce by retailers, merchants, and other users. These are domestic measuring instruments, and they were not designed for business use. The GNBS advises consumers to avoid buying from users of these unapproved instruments.

Trade-approved instruments include red equal arm scales, platform scales and electronic/digital scales. A blue and yellow approval seal is affixed by GNBS Inspectors to instruments after verification. Consumers should look for this seal of approval.

Finally, users are reminded that at the time of submission, instruments must be fully metric, clean, and well-painted. Look out for the mobile stamping schedules which will be publicised in local newspapers, on the radio, television and the GNBS Facebook page.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or WhatsApp: 692-4627