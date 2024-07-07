Give de power back to de people!

Kaieteur News – Business and politics, like oil and water, dem seh dem don’t mix. Yet, like curry and roti, they always find a way to come together. Some seh is for the better, but Dem Boys know better.

See, when de big business tycoon decide he want to be president, wha yuh think he doing it for? To serve de people? Ha! Dem Boys seh, is to serve heself. More power, more money. That’s the mantra. He might talk nice ‘bout helping de poor and fixing de Gee Pee Hell. But de real motive is always hidden under a big, shiny hat.

De same politician who say he love de people always got big business friends. Dem buddies always smiling in photo ops. Why? Cause dem know, when decisions need to be made, their wallets must get fatter. Contracts, tax breaks, sweet deals – is all a game of scratch me back, I scratch yours.

And wha happen to de small man? De fisherman, de market vendor, de school teacher? Dem Boys seh, de small man like grass in a big people football match. Trampled and forgotten. De big decisions affecting we life made in fancy boardrooms over imported whiskey. No wonder de average Joe never get a seat at de table.

Why can’t we, de people, have more say in de decisions? Dem Boys seh, give de power back to de people! Let de fisherman decide ‘bout de fishing laws. Let de market vendor help shape market policies. Is time we stop being de backdrop in de political stage show.

But no, dem big ones think de people too stupid. They fear giving us control cause we might actually make sense. Imagine that! Policies made for people by people. It sound too good to be true. And maybe it is, in this land where business and politics dance hand in hand.

Dem Boys seh, is time to break up de love affair between politicians and businessmen. Give de power to de people. Cause after all, we is who does feel de pinch and de pain of bad decisions. Let we have a say. We tired being de grass. Let we play de game too.

Talk half. Leff half