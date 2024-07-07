Former Miss Earth Guyana vying Miss Universe Guyana 2024 title

Kaieteur News – Former Miss Earth Guyana Faydeha King is among several beauties vying for the distinguished title of Miss Universe Guyana 2024.

Given her constant advocacy for environmental issues, King’s platform, aptly named “iPlant,” is a testament to Guyana’s biodiversity efforts and their global impact on environmental preservation.

She is officially endorsed by RECOVER; a registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) focused on environmental sustainability, the Miss Universe Guyana’s hopeful has secured substantial funding from the NGO to support for her initiative.

This funding will drive the continuation and expansion of projects promoting sustainability, healthy living, and beautification through extensive planting efforts across Guyana.

In addition to RECOVER’s support, King has received incredible backing from the Ministry of Education and NAREI, significantly contributing to the launch of her platform’s “Farm to Table” project.

This initiative has already seen the distribution of numerous seedlings at the recently concluded Miss Guyana Culture Queen Pageant, encouraging Guyanese to cultivate healthier kitchen gardens for their families.

The former Miss Earth Guyana is also committed to planting 1,000 seeds by the end of 2024, a goal made achievable with a sizeable donation of fruit and vegetable seeds from the Agriculture Ministry.

She says “I plan to use the Miss Universe Guyana title to amplify my platform and advocacy for a more sustainable environment. As a country, we have been proactively championing the cause of climate change. Our President, His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali and many local entities have done an exemplary job at defending Guyana’s Biodiversity footprint, and I intend to lend my voice and ambition to this cause.”

Additionally she stated: “I am a proud Guyanese who takes every opportunity to shine a light on our power and prowess as a people and a nation that is second to none! I feel a readiness to fly our flag high on the international stage, especially at this juncture where the globe has its eyes on us, as the fastest growing economy in the world.”

“Through advocacy, experience and a passion for my country, I believe this is an opportune time for us to create history together. Looking forward to your support, Guyana! ”she said.

At 31, King is a modern-day woman who balances many roles: a spirited entrepreneur, an environmental enthusiast focused on sustainability, and a proud mother to her three-year-old son, Ace. A veteran in the pageant industry, King has competed in 10 pageants, winning six titles, including Miss Earth Guyana 2019 and Miss Black San’ International 2018. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and is currently pursuing her Masters.

During her Miss Universe Guyana tenure, Ms. King announced her official endorsement and chaperoning by Randy Madray and his exceptional team.

Madray, a pageant prodigy renowned for his awe-inspiring designs and strategic direction, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the contestant’s preparation for this prestigious event.

King is deeply honored to have Randy and his team in her camp, aiding her journey to the Miss Universe Guyana stage.

In a statement, the fashion brand noted that Ms. King is the first Miss Earth Guyana to place top 20 on the international stage, she is an ‘only child’ who is not spoiled and she is a country girl who can climb a coconut tree in under three minutes.

Among her proudest achievements is helping to rebuild a home for her family after a tragedy took her grandfather’s life and childhood memorabilia in 2019. Demonstrating resilience and determination, King worked hard to ensure her family has a place to call home once again.

The final coronation is on July 26th where King is poised to compete alongside some of Guyana’s best and brightest, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.