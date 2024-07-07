Fire destroys two houses, damages one in East Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – At least three families are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed two houses, and damaged another along Front Road, East La Penitence, Georgetown on Saturday.

An occupant, 39-year-old Ruby French told Kaieteur News that the fire started at about 11:00h. The mother of five said that she was awoken by the scent of smoke from a nearby building situated in the middle of the three houses affected by the fire.

“When I push my bedroom door and go in the kitchen, I see the smoke,” French said, while noting that she then woke up her 12-year-old son and informed him to, “run outside because is fire.”

The distraught woman said she then picked up her five-month-old baby and ran out of the house.

The Guyana Fire Service was contacted and arrived promptly. Fire fighters were only able to save one of the houses from being completely destroyed.