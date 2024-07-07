Chuck E. Cheese is headed to Guyana

Kaieteur News – J’s Group of companies landed a major franchise deal, becoming the official franchise holder of Chuck E. Cheese in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The new franchise location, set to open a Chuck E Cheese location in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) – aims to become the go-to destination for family celebrations, birthday parties, and everyday fun.

This exciting development brings the beloved family entertainment center, and restaurant chain to a new market, offering an unparalleled experience of fun, food, and games to the people of Guyana.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J’s Group of Companies Jermaine Sripal is honored that he and his company will bring something new to the Guyanese market.

“I am incredibly honored to bring Chuck E. Cheese to Guyana,” said Jermaine Sripal.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, fun-filled environment where families can create lasting memories. We believe that the introduction of Chuck E. Cheese will enhance the recreational landscape of Guyana, offering a much-needed venue for family entertainment.”

Sripal is a renowned businessman in Guyana. He is more known for operating J’s Supermarket in New Amsterdam. Recently, he also expanded his wings, becoming a new horse owner, when he snapped up Guyana’s champion horse, Spankhurst.

Chuck E. Cheese is renowned worldwide for its unique combination of entertainment, and dining, features a wide range of arcade games, amusement rides, and live shows Alongside a menu that includes pizza, sandwiches, and other kid-friendly favourites.

The new Chuck E. Cheese location in Guyana will feature state-of-the-art games and attractions, ensuring a vibrant and engaging experience for children of all ages. In addition to the entertainment offerings, the venue will maintain the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors.