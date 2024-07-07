Bandits snatch handbag with $3.7M from moving SUV

Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two bandits on a motorcycle on Friday snatched a handbag containing $3.7M in cash from a moving SUV along Independence Boulevard and Hunter Street, Albouystown.
The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras. Based on footage seen, it appears that the men were trailing the SUV as it moved slowly along Independence Boulevard.
They then rode beside the SUV and the pillion rider grabbed the handbag from through the window from the front passenger’s side of the vehicle. After snatching the bag, the men jumped off the motorcycle and abandoned it in the bushes before running away with the bag.
The victim told Kaieteur News that she had collected the money from a city bank just before the robbery. Further, she said that her handbag also contained jewellery, a mobile phone, foreign currency and other important documents.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 07, 2024ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championships… …Chase’s Academic Foundation retains title Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football...
Jul 07, 2024
Jul 07, 2024
Jul 07, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – The oil contract between the Guyanese government and the oil giants ExxonMobil, CNOOC, and Hess has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]