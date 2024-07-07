Bandits snatch handbag with $3.7M from moving SUV

Kaieteur News – Two bandits on a motorcycle on Friday snatched a handbag containing $3.7M in cash from a moving SUV along Independence Boulevard and Hunter Street, Albouystown.

The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras. Based on footage seen, it appears that the men were trailing the SUV as it moved slowly along Independence Boulevard.

They then rode beside the SUV and the pillion rider grabbed the handbag from through the window from the front passenger’s side of the vehicle. After snatching the bag, the men jumped off the motorcycle and abandoned it in the bushes before running away with the bag.

The victim told Kaieteur News that she had collected the money from a city bank just before the robbery. Further, she said that her handbag also contained jewellery, a mobile phone, foreign currency and other important documents.