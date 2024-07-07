Latest update July 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandits snatch handbag with $3.7M from moving SUV

Jul 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Two bandits on a motorcycle on Friday snatched a handbag containing $3.7M in cash from a moving SUV along Independence Boulevard and Hunter Street, Albouystown.

The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras. Based on footage seen, it appears that the men were trailing the SUV as it moved slowly along Independence Boulevard.

They then rode beside the SUV and the pillion rider grabbed the handbag from through the window from the front passenger’s side of the vehicle. After snatching the bag, the men jumped off the motorcycle and abandoned it in the bushes before running away with the bag.

The victim told Kaieteur News that she had collected the money from a city bank just before the robbery. Further, she said that her handbag also contained jewellery, a mobile phone, foreign currency and other important documents.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Stand up for your children, please.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

PC dethrones Waramuri Top to claim the crown

Jul 07, 2024

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championships… …Chase’s Academic Foundation retains title Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football...
Read More
Leguan Secondary retain National Golf Championships

Leguan Secondary retain National Golf...

Jul 07, 2024

Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Quarterfinalists book their tickets

Jul 07, 2024

Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One Guyana T10

Powerhouse teams return season of Kares One...

Jul 07, 2024

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as...

Jul 06, 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]