Backpack International Inc. embarks on 9th mission trip to Guyana

Jul 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Backpack International Inc. has announced its ninth mission to Guyana. The trip which is scheduled from July 4th-15th will give an eleven member team, of which nine are volunteers from the United States and the other two from Guyana an opportunity to once again travel to Lethem, where they will be distributing essential school supplies in addition to hosting educational and recreational activities for local children.

In a media release the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) said that, “Earlier this month, Backpack International shipped a 20-foot container filled with backpacks loaded with new shoes, school supplies, hygiene products, and reading books for over 200 children in Lethem and St. Ignatius Village, Guyana. This shipment also includes medical scrubs for the dedicated staff at Lethem Hospital. The mission aims to provide much-needed support and resources to the local communities, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to start the school year with confidence and dignity.”

Other activities during the mission will include a Summer Sports Camp that will be offering soccer, flag football, volleyball, and dodge ball, alongside a Vacation Bible School, arts and crafts sessions, sports events, and meals. There are no fees attached for the 200 children registered and events will be conducted in collaboration with Pastor Jennie Forde of Lethem Assembly of God and Ricardo and Regina Robertson of St. Ignatius Village, Region #9.

Oslyn Rodriguez, Founder and President of Backpack International Inc., emphasized the importance of this mission, noting “I remember how excited I used to get going back-to-school shopping for new clothes, shoes, and school supplies. Some of our students don’t have that opportunity. I believe every child deserves the chance to enter the new school term with confidence. By providing these to students, it’s a small step in encouraging them in their educational journey.”

Backpack International Inc. is a non-profit organization which was founded in 2016 by Oslyn Rodriguez, and is dedicated to equipping students in need for academic success. The organization provides backpacks filled with essentials such as school supplies, hygiene products, shoes, clothing, books, and more. To learn more about Backpack International and its mission, visit backpackinternational.org.

Caption: Scenes from last year’s activities.

