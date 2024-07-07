Albert Baldeo re-elected as district leader again in little Guyana, USA

Kaieteur News – At the recent Primary Elections, Guyanese-American Albert Baldeo was re-elected unanimously as District Leader in Little Guyana, Richmond Hill, NY, continuing a legacy of being the first person to be thus elected in two different Assembly Districts in the USA, and a force to be reckoned with.

In the past, Baldeo has voiced the concerns of his constituents without fear or favor. The son of a working-class family, his strength lies in calling out injustices, discrimination, fighting for government services, and advocating for Guyanese.

“Giving freely of your time for public service, bringing assistance to those who need it, speaking out for others who cannot articulate their concerns, and fighting for the betterment of humanity is the greatest gift someone can give to their fellow man, for many are called, but few are chosen,” Baldeo said.

“If we are not at the table, we will continue to be on the menu, and we must always be vigilant to fight against injustice, oppression, and discrimination,” Baldeo continued

Citing the current territorial dispute his native land has with Venezuela, Baldeo is especially interested in ensuring that dictator Nicholas Maduro and the electoral fraudsters in Guyana’s Election case are brought to justice, securing the fair allocation of government services, resources and funding to Little Guyana, public safety, and encouraging more civic involvement by members of our district, are engaging me right now.

“Our community needs to show its voting strength more,” Baldeo added.

In 2006, he was declared the winner in a groundbreaking race to become a State Senator and defeat a 30-year Republican incumbent, Italian-American Serf Maltese.

As an elected District Leader, Baldeo used his office to inspire and mobilize voices and bring Guyana’s plight to the US State Department, Congress and Senate while helping anyone requiring assistance in accessing public benefits, unemployment benefits, quality of life concerns like better education, health care, wages, public safety, jobs, and ensuring everyone’s issues, are heard.

Other times, he used his legal knowledge to challenge the system, like suing the MTA under the American with Disabilities Rights Act to ensure that they install the first subway elevator in our community at the Lefferts/Liberty stop in the heart of Little Guyana, often referred to as the “Baldeo elevator.”

Besides his political work, Baldeo is a successful lawyer in Guyana and the USA, where he created history by being the youngest and fastest appointment to Senior State Counsel.

He is also a former Police Legal Advisor and Magistrate.

His volunteer advocacy is a necessary voice for all.

In many cases, the lawyer had secured help for immigrants to attend their relative’s deaths and marriages, and secure medical help in the US, by engaging the relevant agencies.

He is the only one elected to use his own money to maintain an office dedicated to helping the community, through his District Leader’s Office and Baldeo foundation. His unprecedented efforts continue to inspire other Guyanese and South Asian advocates, to whom he provides valuable advice to continue his legacy.