Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man, 25, murdered at Quartzstone backdam

Jul 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man identified as Adrian Williams was late Friday afternoon murdered at Quartzstone Backdam, Region Seven.

Dead: Adrian Williams

Dead: Adrian Williams

Kaieteur News understands that the man who hails from San Martin, Venezuela got into an altercation with some men at Quartzstone Second landing and was stabbed in the neck.

Other details surrounding the murder are sketchy at this time.

Kaieteur News will provide more information as they become available.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon hunching Guyana $$$$$

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour...

Jul 06, 2024

SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday. The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in...
Read More
Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at ICC T20 World Cup

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at...

Jul 06, 2024

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Jul 06, 2024

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition bounces off with double header tonight at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition...

Jul 06, 2024

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr....

Jul 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]