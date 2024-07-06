Man, 25, murdered at Quartzstone backdam

Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man identified as Adrian Williams was late Friday afternoon murdered at Quartzstone Backdam, Region Seven.
Kaieteur News understands that the man who hails from San Martin, Venezuela got into an altercation with some men at Quartzstone Second landing and was stabbed in the neck.
Other details surrounding the murder are sketchy at this time.
Kaieteur News will provide more information as they become available.
