Historic brain surgery conducted on 12-year-old boy at GPHC

Kaieteur News – A 12-year-old boy from a remote community on July 9th underwent a historic brain surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The surgery, the embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), was conducted at the Caribbean Heart Institute by Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi and his team.

This is the first time that that type of surgery was done at the hospital.

The GPHC in a statement said that the lad had initially visited an outpatient clinic where an attempt to remove what was thought to be a granuloma resulted in excessive bleeding and an aborted surgery.

The child was subsequently referred to GPHC’s Neurosurgery Clinic, where Dr. Dukhi, diagnosed him with a large right temporal-parieto-frontal scalp AVM via Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) of the brain.

“Dr. Dukhi, recognizing the complexity of the condition and the fact that such advanced treatment was not available within Guyana’s public health system, reached out to an esteemed overseas-based Neurointerventional Radiologist colleague,” the hospital disclosed.

Dr. Dukhi and team performed a pioneering endovascular procedure combined with percutaneous embolization using Onyx, a state-of-the-art treatment technique that avoids the need for surgical incisions.

The procedure which was free of cost for the patient, involved the use of the modern Onyx embolization agent and other advanced medical disposables.

The costs of the Onyx and other necessary supplies were covered by GPHC and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, while all procedural costs were provided on a pro bono basis by Dr. Dukhi and his medical team.

The successful embolization resulted in the complete obliteration of the AVM, and the young patient was discharged just two days later with a full recovery and the prospect of leading a normal life.

The GPHC said that the landmark achievement highlights the hospital’s commitment to advancing medical care in Guyana and demonstrates the power of collaboration between local and international healthcare professionals to ensure the best patient outcomes.

Caption: The 12-year-old boy after the surgery