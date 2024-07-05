ExxonMobil U14 Football champions to be decide tomorrow

Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 ExxonMobil Boy’s and Girl’s School Under-15 Football Championship is set for an exhilarating finish tomorrow (Saturday) at the Ministry of Education ground. In the Boy’s Finale, Dolphin Secondary will face off against Chase’s Academic Foundation, while the talented President’s College Girls aim to dethrone the well-oiled Waramuri Top unit.
Over the past seven weeks, the fifth annual ExxonMobil-sponsored event has delivered thrilling moments, from hat-tricks and nail-biting finishes to the defending Boy’s champions being knocked out in the quarterfinal stage. The tournament has firmly established itself as the most exciting U14 Football competition in the country, showcasing loads of emerging talents.
The Girls division has arguably been the most entertaining segment of this spectacle. Defending champions Waramuri Primary Top boast an unbeaten record as they move into the final. Despite a challenging semi-final clash against a strong Bartica side and their top goal scorer Erika Harris not finding the net, they managed a 2-1 win against Santa Rosa to secure their spot in the final. President’s College, on the other hand, has proven to be a top contender with an impressive 8-0 victory over New Amsterdam Girls in earlier rounds. Reyanna Gounga will also be looking to add to her goal tally, currently standing at eight. Harris will also be looking to add to her 10 goals in the competition.
In the Boy’s division, both Dolphin Secondary and Chase’s Academic Foundation have played exceptionally well, entering the finals undefeated. Chase, however, had a draw in the earlier rounds against Leonora Secondary. The question remains: will Dolphin’s Christian Sam, Tyler Abrams, and Gowan Adams lead their team to victory, or will Chase’s Akeel Younge and Mark Glasgow deny them the 2024 title? The stage is set; come witness the action from 2:00 pm.
Meanwhile, separate third-place playoffs between Bartica Secondary and Santa Rosa Secondary (Girls) and South Ruimveldt and Leonora Secondary (Boys) will also set the stage for the epic finale.
The tournament, sponsored by ExxonMobil with support from DDL/Pepsi, Stena Drilling, and MVP Sports, is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The action is set to unfold tomorrow (Saturday, July 6) at the Ministry of Education ground, with the crowning of the champions taking center stage.
