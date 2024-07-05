Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Essequibo man wanted for rape

Jul 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 27-year-old Kevin Abrams, also known as Alex Anthony, from Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two in connection with an allegation of rape which occurred in May 2023.

Kevin Abrams

Kevin Abrams

Persons with any information regarding Abrams’ whereabouts are asked to contact the nearest police station.

