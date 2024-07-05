Easy Time, Spankhurst, Stolen Money and Bossalina among top horses confirmed

Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2024 Sports
Port Mourant CARICOM horse race meet…
Kaieteur Sports – Some of Guyana’s top horses will be on show at the Port Mourant Turf Club horse race meet on Sunday July 14. Guyana’s champion horse Spankhurst, arch-rival Stolen Money, and the boss lady, Bossalina are among the high-profile horses confirmed.
According to organizers, Guyana Cup defending champion, Easy Time may also complete a star-studded roster for the Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM race meet.
The July 14 race will be the final competitive race before the highly anticipated Guyana Cup on August 11 at Rising Sun, which is organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.
All eyes will be on the feature event, as fans will have insights about how the horses will fair at this year’s Guyana Cup.
The provisional programme set out for Port Mourant race meet has eight races on the cards and close to 10 million dollars in cash and prizes will be up grabs.
The feature race will be open to all horses running at an approximate distance of 1350 metres, where the top horse will bag G$1,500,000.
The three-year-old Guyana and West Indies bred horses will run at 1350 metres and the top horse will be rewarded $500,000. Horses in the H & Lower will run at 1500 metres and the top horse will be awarded G$400,000. Other races on the cards include the E class non earner last start & F and lower, the two-year-old Guyana bred, the J & lower, the L Open, and the J/K/L maiden.
All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority Rules, and races are subject to change. Horses would need to show proof of vaccination at time of entry.
The organisers are asking for horses to properly be entered through way of entries form.
Entries close on July 8, 2024.
Contact for entries are Dennis on 640 6396, Fazal on 611 1141, Buju on 6587637, Shazeena/Rose/Vanessa on 322-0789, and Ginjo on 618 7278.
For additional information or queries contact should be made via Ginjo on 618 7278. All two-year-old horses will need to present a vet certificate (verify date of entry).
