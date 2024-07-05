Bandits in police uniform rob Manager of millions at City bank

Kaieteur News – Two bandits dressed in police uniforms and reportedly wearing ski masks on Wednesday night robbed the Manager of Toucan Distributors Limited of $10M in cash as he was depositing in the vault of a city bank on Young Street, in Kingston, Georgetown.

Police said the robbery took place around 21:50 hrs.

The 65-year-old man Manager told the investigators that the men were armed with pistols and held him at gun-point but his company in a statement claimed that bandits who attacked him were not wearing masks and were clearly identifiable.

Investigators learnt that the victim left his workplace around 21:15 hrs in a black Land Cruiser vehicle (PKK 3700) with five bags containing the cash.

When he arrived at the bank, he met with a GEB security Guard on duty who opened the gate and allowed him access inside to deposit the money in the bank’s vault.

The Manager claimed that while he was walking towards the vault he saw two motorcyclists approaching from behind his vehicle and became concerned.

However, when he noticed that they were dressed as ‘Policemen’ he paid them no mind and continued to walk towards the vault with the money bags in his hands.

One of the suspects, he claimed walked up behind him and pointed a gun to his head before grabbing the bags from his hand. The suspect then joined the other motorcyclist, and they made good their escape out of the bank’s compound in an unknown direction.

The Police Force said that its detectives are in the process of reviewing Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV), as investigations continue.